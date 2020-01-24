Schools Preparing Roll Out of Bus Tracking App

Is the bus running late today? Students and parents may soon be able to know before heading out to the bus stop.

The school division’s automatic vehicle locator system includes the technology needed to feed real-time bus tracking to the public through a free app.

Here Comes the Bus allows parents and students to know when the bus has entered their neighborhood and to configure notifications for when the bus is nearing or when there has been a schedule change.

Fairfax County Public Schools this year is using the app on a pilot basis countywide.

In Loudoun, testing is beginning with a trial using 30 families at Simpson Middle School. Administrators expect the service could be rolled out to all schools by spring.