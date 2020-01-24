(Unsucessful) Pot Shipments Keep Dulles CBP Officers Busy

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers continue to seize bulk shipments of marijuana being mailed to Europe through Dulles Airport.

Since Friday, CBP officers have seized 13.5 pounds of marijuana in 14 mail parcels. All of the parcels were mailed from California and were destined to the Netherlands and Holland. Customs officers also seized CBD oil being mailed from Hawaii to Belgium, and intercepted a traveler in possession of CBD oil and hemp pills.

The combined marijuana has a street value of about $11,000, according to the agency.

On Friday, Jan. 17, CBP officers seized four outbound parcels that contained a combined six pounds, nine ounces of marijuana.

On Saturday, CBP officers seized a little more than nine ounces of marijuana and 310 grams of CBD oil in separate parcels.

On Sunday, CBP officers seized a combined six pounds, six ounces of marijuana in nine outbound parcels.

On Monday, CBP officers inspected a U.S. citizen who arrived on a flight from Panama. In his possession, officers discovered 75 grams of CBD oil and 20 hemp pills. The traveler was assessed a $1,000 civil penalty because the traveler was warned after he was found in possession of CBD oil during a previous CBP inspection. No criminal charges were filed and CBP released the man.

Each mail parcel was manifested as something else, such as handbags, handbooks, adult toys, toy trucks, sweaters, jogger pants and sweatshirts.

“The fact that all of the parcels were manifested as something legitimate means the senders knew that shipping bulk marijuana parcels overseas is illegal,” said Casey Durst, CBP’s director of Field Operations in Baltimore. “Customs and Border Protection officers remain steadfast in our commitment to disrupting narcotics smuggling attempts when we encounter them at our international ports of entry.”

January has been a busy month of marijuana mail seizures for CBP at Dulles airport. On January 11,CBP narcotics detector dog Ginna detected four parcels of marijuanathat weighed a combined 3,045.9 grams, or a little more than 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

CBP officers screen international travelers and cargo and search for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture, and other illicit products that could potentially harm the American public, U.S. businesses, and the nation’s safety and economic vitality.

CBP seized an average of 4,657 pounds of illicit narcotics every day during 2018 across the United States.