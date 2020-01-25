Round Hill Plans New Community Survey

The Town of Round Hill is working to create and send out a community survey it will use to better understand its residents’ interests in 2020.

Town Administrator Melissa Hynes said the town strives to conduct community surveys every five years and that this year’s would be as similar to the 2014 survey as possible to see how the town has changed. She said it would be implemented next month.

In the 2014 survey, 223 residents responded to questions related to living in town, the town’s character, the downtown area, economic development and public services and community projects.

Nearly half of those respondents indicated they supported the town supporting starter homes for young families, with 32 percent indicating their support for larger homes with four or more bedrooms and 29 percent supporting ranch-style homes. Only 13 percent indicated support for assisted living centers.

With forty percent indicating they moved to the town to escape the hustle and bustle of eastern Loudoun or Fairfax County, 93 percent said the quality of life in Round Hill is good or better.

Eighty percent said they would visit the downtown area more, but indicated there are too few places to visit. Trailing that question, 76 percent said they’d like to see a coffee shop in downtown, 73 percent favored a bakery, 70 percent liked a neighborhood deli and 65 percent like the idea of bringing in an ice cream parlor.

The respondents also answered questions regarding the 12-acre Eastern Gateway property at the corner of East Loudoun Street and Evening Star Drive, which is zoned for commercial use. Respondents predominantly indicated they wanted to see local restaurants, a small grocery store and small food retail or a café built there. Many respondents noted they were opposed to the classic strip mall layout.