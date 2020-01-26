The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the robbery of the Exxon station located on Glenn Drive in Sterling Jan. 26.
Sheriff's Office Investigates Sterling Robbery

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the robbery of the Exxon station located on Glenn Drive in Sterling early this morning.

According to the report, a man entered the convenience store around 3:19 a.m. on Jan. 26 and attempted to purchase cigarettes. The clerk asked for his identification and the man implied he had a weapon, threatened the clerk and demanded cash. The suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was described as a black male, late teens to early 20s, approximately 6-feet tall, with a heavy build. He was wearing a blue lightweight jacket, grey running type pants, a grey and black stocking cap, a grey patterned scarf covering the lower portion of the face, grey running shoes with neon green or yellow laces and black and red gloves. Detectives have released a video surveillance still of the suspect.

There were no injuries reported during the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective C. Pickrell at 703-777-1021. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Loudoun Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.

