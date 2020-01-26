Sheriff’s Office Investigates Sterling Robbery

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the robbery of the Exxon station located on Glenn Drive in Sterling early this morning.

According to the report, a man entered the convenience store around 3:19 a.m. on Jan. 26 and attempted to purchase cigarettes. The clerk asked for his identification and the man implied he had a weapon, threatened the clerk and demanded cash. The suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was described as a black male, late teens to early 20s, approximately 6-feet tall, with a heavy build. He was wearing a blue lightweight jacket, grey running type pants, a grey and black stocking cap, a grey patterned scarf covering the lower portion of the face, grey running shoes with neon green or yellow laces and black and red gloves. Detectives have released a video surveillance still of the suspect.

There were no injuries reported during the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective C. Pickrell at 703-777-1021. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Loudoun Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.