At Lincoln Elementary, a Culture of Kindness Takes Root

Students at Lincoln Elementary School this morning kicked off a week of community service activities as part of the Great Kindness Challenge.

With construction paper, stickers, colored pencils and markers—and lots of hearts—students put their creativity to work creating Valentine-themed placemats that they’ll give to seniors at the Carver Center in Purcellville.

The international program was designed to promote a culture of kindness among students. According to the challenge website, participants in more than 24,000 schools in 110 countries contributed over 650 million acts of kindness during the 2018 campaign.

Students at Lincoln will be working to make an impact throughout the Loudoun community this week.

On Tuesday, they’ll get back to work, making cards for military service men and women. Wednesday, they’ll spend the day in their pajamas to “dream of kindness.” On Thursday, delegated students will be delivering cakes, baked goods and banners to the Purcellville Police Department and Public Safety Center. The week wraps up Friday when collections of blankets, food, clothing items and hygiene products will be assembled into bags for distribution to children in Loudoun’s homeless shelter and the City of Refuge in Baltimore, MD.