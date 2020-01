James C. Milburn, 85

James C. Milburn Sr., 85, of Fairfax, died Jan. 24.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley McCoy Milburn; children, James C. Milburn Jr. of Centreville, Bonita A. Jordan of Clifton, Janet E. Milburnof Manassas, Rodney L. Milburn of Clifton, and Chris H. Milburn of Fairfax; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his son, Bernard Milburn, Sr.

Family will receive friends and relatives at Chantilly Baptist Church, 14312 Chantilly Baptist Lane, Chantilly, VA 20151 on Friday, Jan. 31, with viewing from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m.