Letter: Jillian Anderson, Leesburg

Editor, I attended the Boysko/Gooditis Town Hall and even reviewed the 2019 legislative agendas of these two members of the General Assembly in advance. I was sadly disappointed and want my Saturday morning back.

Senator Boysko seems only interested in expanding abortion rights and working on transgender issues.

Delegate Gooditis only seems interested in constantly reinventing the story of her brother’s suicide. Over the past two years, I have heard her deliver three completely different versions of that story. Gooditis seems to morph the story to fit in with whatever her political topic de jour is. First, it was about drug abuse; then, it was about the need for for more psychological treatment funding; and now it is about gun control. I can only imagine what her next usage will be.

Jillian Anderson, Leesburg