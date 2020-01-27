Man Arrested in Leesburg with Knife, Fake Machine Gun

A 29-year old man was arrested in the early hours Monday morning after being found lying down, holding a knife on a front porch in the Woodlea neighborhood of Leesburg.

According to social media postings by School Board member Beth Barts, the man parked a large black truck with a fake, military-style machine gun mounted to the roof on the street in the Woodlea neighborhood. Video from surveillance camera, posted online, shows the man approaching the front porch, lying down on the porch, and eventually reaching up to ring the doorbell. According to social media, he was carrying a 6-inch knife and wearing body armor, and that she had no idea who he was.

According to Leesburg Police Department public information officer Michael Drogin, police responded to the location at about 2:45 a.m. and found 29-year-old Nathaniel Baker. He was arrested for disorderly conduct and drunk in public, and as of 11:30 a.m. held in the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on an unsecured $5,000 bond.

Barts said she asked for the truck to be towed away, but police determined it is legally parked and that the weapon was fake. Drogin confirmed it was not a real gun.

Barts said she has since covered the fake gun, out of concern for students getting off the bus.

“Several of us wee very concerned that children were going to be getting off the school bus and see it right there, and it’s very real-looking unless you know what you’re looking at,” Barts said.

An earlier version of this article erroneously reported that the man was on Barts’ front porch.

Photos posted online show the truck, with a fake mounted machine gun, parked in the Woodlea neighborhood in Leesburg. [Beth Burner Barts/Facebook]