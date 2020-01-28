Demolition of Monroe School Building Begins Tomorrow

The demolition of the former C.S. Monroe Technology Center in Leesburg is scheduled to begin Wednesday.

The 81,500-square-foot C.S. Monroe building on Children’s Center Road was constructed in 1977 as Loudoun’s vo-tech school. Those classes were moved to the Academies of Loudoun Campus in 2018.

The building is being razed to make room for the construction of The North Star School, scheduled to open in 2021.

The demolition is scheduled to take about 60 days, including disassembling the building and removing debris from the site.No explosives will be used.

The North Star School will be the new home for the school division’s Alternative Education and Adult Education programs that are current housed at the Douglass School on East Market Street.