Dollar Tree, Anytime Fitness, Thrift Shop Plan Move to Purcellville Shopping Center

Following nearly two years of uncertainty, the former Shop ‘n Save space in Purcellville is set for three new tenants—Anytime Fitness, Dollar Tree and the Blue Ridge Hospice Thrift Shop.

On Thursday, Jan. 30, Dollar Tree will open in a 13,000-square-foot spacein the Purcellville Shopping Center. To its right,Anytime Fitness will move into a 7,000-square-foot space, leaving its existing location across Maple Avenue, by the end of February or early March. And to the left of Dollar Tree, theBlue Ridge Hospice Thrift Shop will move into a 15,000-square-foot space by mid-April, following years of operation in the historic downtown area.

Purcellville Anytime Fitness Franchise Manager Ebony Bright said the gym, which is located next to BB&T, now has 1,000 members and is outgrowing its current 4,800-square-foot space. She said the move would allow the gym to expand its free weight area and add in new equipment and an expanded training turf area. There will also be more space for members to participate in the gym’s six-week challenge—a program that offers members resources like a meal plan, a food coach and unlimited training for a month and a half.

The gym is one of three Anytime Fitness locations in Loudoun, with one in Leesburg and a new studio that opened in Lovettsville earlier this month.

Blue Ridge Hospice Thrift Shop Manager Patty Gibbs said her shop’s move into the shopping center would be big for the town. She said the shop’s existing 9,000-square-foot location near the corner of Main Street and 23rd Street would remain open when that move happens, meaning there will be a total of nine Blue Ridge Hospice Thrift Shops—one in Leesburg, two in Purcellville, one in Berryville, two in Winchester, one near Stephens City, one in Strasburg and one in Front Royal.

Gibbs said the move would allow the shop to step up its operations in town.

The anchor store in the Purcellville Shopping Center has been vacant since November. Before then,Shop ‘n Save operated out of it for three years. Before 2016, Food Lion and Bloom operated out of the building since the shopping center was built in the early 1990s.

In summer 2018, the future of the building came into question, as SuperValu, the parent company of Shop ‘n Save, announced it was pursuing buyers for the store. That followed a July 2018 announcement that United Natural Foods, the largest distributor to Whole Foods Market, would acquire SuperValu for $2.9 billion—a deal that went through in October 2018.

In January 2019, Renaud Consulting announced that an Aldi supermarket would move into a little more than half of the building’s space. That deal fell through the next month.

Renaud Consulting Leasing Agent Mark Fontainesaid that aside from one open space, the Purcellville Shopping Center is entirely leased out.

Elsewhere in town, Fontaine said aDogtopia franchise will move into the former ABC store space in the Purcellville Plaza shopping center. The Town Council this week was expected to take action on Dogtopia’s request for a special use permit, which could allow the dog daycare to house up to 125 dogs onsite at any one time.

Western Loudoun’s first Bank of America location on Friday will open its doors in the former Capital One Bank location in theMain Street Station shopping center near Giant Food. According to David D’Onofrio of theBCW communications agency, that will mark the bank’swesternmost branch of 149 in the Washington, DC market.

