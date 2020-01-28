Leesburg Council, Commission Receive Update on Town Plan Progress

Members of the Town Council and Leesburg Planning Commission were briefed Monday night on the progress of a comprehensive rewrite of the Town Plan.

The document is in the hands of consultants hired by the town to guide the process following an extensive public outreach process that kicked off last summer. The consultant team includes Matt Noonkester, of City Explained, who led the discussion Monday, and staff from Stantec.

“This is a really unique opportunity for all of us,” Noonkester said. “The Town Plan is one of those rare opportunities for you to be a visionary, [to] think big and bold.”

“A lot of fingerprints have been on this planning process,” Noonkester said in recognition of those who have participated in sharing their feedback on the comprehensive plan revisions, through either the days-long design charette, an On the Table discussion, online surveys, focus groups, or last summer’s community engagement workshop. More opportunities for public participation are planned in the coming months.

Noonkester noted that much of what the consultant team has come up with thus far has come directly from the public’s and the council’s feedback. The “community fingerprints,” or areas of direct influence in the document, included a focus on attracting jobs to the town; offering a variety of housing choices; a diversified development strategy; and maintaining Leesburg’s small town character, among others. The need to retain Leesburg’s character, despite it now being the commonwealth’s largest town, was a point stressed over so frequently that the consultant team intends to have a statement of character at the beginning of the final document, he said.

“One of the most common things I hear from people is keep the character of the town,” Mayor Kelly Burk concurred. “Even though it’s a big town, keep that small-town feel.”

Several council members and commissioners noted the somewhat competing interests before the town. While residents and elected leaders desire a reliable and efficient transportation network, adding more jobs and residents to the almost-built-out town can make that a lofty aspiration.

“We talk about the trajectory of Leesburg. Economic development is huge for us, we always say we want more and I don’t disagree,” Councilwoman Suzanne Fox said. “We also say we want more affordable housing and to deal with transportation and traffic. We also want open space. Those four things to me are mutually exclusive. How do you reconcile that?”

On jobs, Commissioner David Faliskie said the council needs to be specific when it says it wants more jobs in town to avoid just getting more retail and restaurant uses, and instead target particular industries it wants in Leesburg.

Acknowledging Leesburg’s diverse resident base—from young professionals to retirees and everything in between—and their equally diverse needs, Noonkester suggested the consultant team look at using a tool from a previous project in Maine. In that instance, the consultant team developed a “five faces” profile, to capture the needs of certain segments of the population as it relates to things like jobs, housing, and transportation.

“Then you’ll start to see how people survive or thrive in the community, and howthat can influence the decisions you make,” he said.

Noonkester said consultants also plan to employ more of a “playbook mentality” to the Town Plan document.

“Ten or 15 years ago we’d give you a list of recommendationsthat we’d call a blueprint, but if one thing changed everything would unravel and not work. Now we write plans more like playbooks. What your core values are, what do you want to do, but also a little opportunistic so when someone comes in with a great idea you can listen, and you’re not so rigid. It doesn’t box you in so you can take advantage of those opportunities,” he said.

Noonkester also provided a draft vision statement for the plan, which drew on many of the themes shared by both the public and council members, who were each given the task by Burk of drafting their own vision statements. Six draft guiding principles were also shared, which drew on the desire for green space, a vibrant economy, and mobility throughout town, to name a few.

Although final adoption of a new Town Plan is a ways away, Noonkester warned the council that the final product will not be rife with easy answers, given the town’s growth history. But he was optimistic about the outcome, given the amount of participation in its creation.

“This will be a plan full of shared wins,” he predicted.



