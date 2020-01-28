Pop-up Market Makes Connections for Local Producers

A dozen Loudoun County agricultural producers gathered at ChefScape in Leesburg on Tuesday to make connections with area restaurants, hotels and catering services.

It was the second year for the annual Loudoun Producers Marketplace, which was organized by Visit Loudoun, Loudoun Economic Development and the Virginia Cooperative Extension. The goal is to build new markets for Loudoun’s homegrown offerings—from wine and cheese to tea and fresh meats.

Each vendor table was equipped with a cowbell to ring out with every completed sale. During the inaugural event in 2019, sales for the day topped $180,000.

Leesburg Public House Chef Mark Marrocco was among the local restaurant owners exploring the offerings of local farmers during Tuesday’s Loudoun Producers Marketplace.

Hillary Coley of Dominion Tea was among the venders participating in Tuesday’s Loudoun Producers Marketplace at ChefScape in Leesburg.

Teresa Grant of Silcott Springs Farm was among the venders participating in Tuesday’s Loudoun Producers Marketplace at ChefScape in Leesburg.

Hillsboro Mayor Roger Vance and Vice Mayor Amy Marasco talk with representatives of Locksley Farmstead Cheese Company during Tuesday’s Loudoun Producers Marketplace.