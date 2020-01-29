Chamber Celebrates With #LeapOfKindnessDay 2020

It’s a Leap Year and the Loudoun Chamber is planning to put that extra day to good use.

On Feb. 29, business leaders are encouraging the community to commit random acts of kindness for others in our community as a part of the #LeapOfKindnessDay campaign.

Founded in 2016 by the Saratoga County (NY) Chamber of Commerce, #LeapOfKindnessDay has become a national movement, with more than 50 chambers across 30 states now participating.

Any organization—businesses, schools, clubs, government agencies—can participate by registering with the Loudoun Chamber and committing to perform one random act of kindness in Loudoun. All information and the registration can be found at: loudounchamber.org/leap-of-kindness-day.

“The beauty of #LeapOfKindnessDay is its simplicity. All we are asking is that Loudouners perform simple acts of kindness for their neighbors. Whether it’s a food or clothing drive, thanking our first responders or veterans or brightening the day of nursing home residents, these simple acts of kindness, repeated multiple times across Loudoun, will have a powerful cumulative effect on our community,” said Chamber President Tony Howard.The Loudoun Chamber is partnering with Loudoun Cares to provide a list local nonprofits and others that would benefit from donations of time or materials. You can view that list at loudounnow.com/LeapOfKindnessDay.