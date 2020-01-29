Coalition Launches Veteran’s Caregiver Alliance

The Leesburg-based Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes last week launched its Veteran’s Caregiver Alliance membership program dedicated to improving the quality of life for the primary caregivers of our nation’s combat-wounded post-9/11 veterans.

More than 1.1 million family members currently care for veterans while also carrying the burden of maintaining their household, and raising children, throughout veterans’ years-long recovery.

Thirteen representatives of the Coalition’s Heroes Thanking Heroes program designed the program to provide the support, respite and personal connections needed by this exclusive community.

“Nobody understands the daily challenges of caring for a severely injured veteran better than a fellow caregiver,” stated Ashlee Williams, Director of the Veteran’s Caregiver Alliance Program. “While we would never minimize the physical, psychological and emotional struggles of our loved ones, our burdens are real, too. The Veteran’s Caregiver Alliance is the only program of its kind focused on easing those burdens. We are extraordinarily proud of what we’ve created, and we’re thrilled with the feedback we received during our initial tests. We think the Alliance is going to change many lives for the better, and perhaps even save some.”

The Alliance is a free program that meets its members where they are and provides direct services including mentoring support and camaraderie, as well as access to public and private services provided by like-minded VSOs, government agencies and community organizations. Members are invited to attend monthly caregiver meetings, apply for scholarships, pursue Skillsoft online educational opportunities, receive free financial coaching and enjoy discounted benefits from participating retailers. A monthly newsletter provides helpful articles and event updates and informs members about the Alliance’s constantly expanding roster of benefits.

To register online to become a member, go tosaluteheroes.org/veterans-caregiver-allianceor emailCaregiverSupport@saluteheroes.org.