David Graham Updegrove 1950-2020

David Graham Updegrove, 69, passed away unexpectedly on January 21, 2020, at his home in Lincoln, VA.

Dave is the oldest son of Earl and Katherine “Bonnie” Updegrove. He was born November 25, 1950 at Arlington Hospital and grew up in Falls Church, VA.

Dave graduated from George C. Marshall High School in 1968. He earned a degree in Chemistry from Randolph Macon College, followed by a degree in Accounting from Southern Oregon State College. He spent the large part of his successful career as a CPA in Loudoun County with the firm Updegrove, McDaniel, McMullen & Chiccehitto, PLC.



Dave is survived by his wife, Lynne Prindle Updegrove, and his two daughters, Dana (Robbie) Reider of Cincinnati, OH, and Kindra (Mike) Keene of Lincoln, VA; along with nine grandchildren. He also is survived by his two brothers, Craig (Susan) Updegrove of San Luis Obispo, CA and Bob Updegrove of Leesburg, VA. Dave was predeceased by his parents and by his grandson, Ian Reider.



Dave was passionate about many things in his life. He was known for his singing, particularly with the gospel group “4tified” and the barbershop quartet “Dominion 4”. Dave loved the beach and surf fishing. He found great enjoyment in building a vegetable garden and working in the yard, metal detecting, and looking for old artifacts. He loved history, science, and reading, as well as 20-mile bike rides, tennis, and working out in his basement gym.



No passion, however, was as great as his desire to live for Jesus and his love for his family. Dave was devoted to many ministries in Loudoun and was a faithful servant of God. Dave viewed his work and all of his activities as his ministry to his clients and friends. His greatest joy was engaging with his grandchildren in playing games, doing chores together, riding bikes, catching crabs, and watching movies. Dave will be remembered for his endless generosity, his constant encouragement, his quick wit, and a dedication to helping anyone in need.



Visitation is from 2-4 pm Saturday, January 25, at Hall Funeral Home in Purcellville, VA. A memorial service will take place at 3:00 pm Sunday, January 26, at Hamilton Baptist Church. The graveside service will be held privately.