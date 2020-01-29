Dianna Lynn Cooper 1949-2020

Dianna Lynn Cooper, 70, of Lovettsville, Virginia passed on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Sunrise of Leesburg, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Born in Washington, DC on March 12, 1949 to the late John Martin Hilgenberg and late Gladys Lorraine Wright Page. Dianne, as she was known by family and friends, proudly worked as an Administrative Assistant for the County of Loudoun, General Services Division for nearly 30 years. A talented artist, she created many beautiful paintings, ceramics, designed and created jewelry, and enjoyed cross stitch and quilting.She loved the beach and lighthouses, and especially loved boating and camping at the lake. She loved her family above all, and her greatest joy was spending time with her grandsons.

Dianne leaves behind her loving husband, Albert Lee Cooper of Lovettsville, to whom she would be married 53 years on March 18th. She is also survived by her devoted son, Joshua Cooper, and wife Karen, also of Lovettsville. Her memory will be forever cherished by those who called her Memaw, her 3 grandsons, Ben Cooper, Ryan Cooper, and Tyler Cooper. She will be deeply missed by her brothers and sisters, Melissa Silveous, Michael Hilgenberg, April Page, Dennis Page, Robin Parkolay, Helen Keith, Richard Hilgenberg, and Janet Peduzzi. She was predeceased by a son, Kenneth Lee Cooper.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 31st at Loudoun Funeral Chapel located at 158 Catoctin Circle, SE Leesburg, Virginia20175 with the Rev. Roland England officiating. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Leesburg, VA.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, January 30th, at Loudoun Funeral Chapel, 158 Catoctin Circle, SE, Leesburg, Virginia.

Memorial contributions in Dianne’s memory may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association, atwww.alz.org, to help further research that may help spare other families from the pain of this horrible disease.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.loudounfuneralchapel.com