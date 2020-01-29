LCSO: Driver Pulled Over by Police Impersonator in Sterling

A Sterling man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly conducted an illegal traffic stop on a driver on Cascades Parkway near Claude Moore Park in Sterling.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, Jesse L. Michaud, 38, was charged with impersonating a police officer and abduction after an investigation determined he used emergency lights installed on his personal vehicle to conduct a traffic stop on a driver who had pulled in front of him. The incident happened at 9:30 p.m. Jan. 27.

Investigators said that during the encounter, Michaud approached the driver and demanded his driver’s license. He took the victim’s license back to his vehicle and called 911 where he was advised by a Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher to return the license. At one point the victim asked for his license back and the suspect told him that law enforcement was not responding. The suspect left the area and the victim left a short time later.

Deputies arrived on the scene a few minutes later and discovered both drivers were no longer on scene. Deputies were able to later locate both the suspect and the victim.

Michaud was later released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on a $3,000 bond.