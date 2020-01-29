New Loudoun Water Directors Elected; Mitchel Leaves Board

Loudoun supervisors last week elected three members to four-year terms on the Board of Directors of Loudoun Water, which operates the water and sewer systems in eastern Loudoun and some

rural communities.

Seven individuals applied for three open seats.

The board saw notable change: 20-year director and 12-year Finance Committee chairman Leonard “Hobie” Mitchel was not reappointed, one of only two applicants to receive no votes from supervisors. Mitchel has also served on other boards in Loudoun, Fairfax, and at the state level. He is also the developer behind familiar developments like South Riding, Lansdowne on the Potomac, Crescent Place and Crescent Park.

Another longtime member, Jim Bonfils, will return, winning six votes, from the board’s three Republicans and three Democrats. He has served and continues to serve on many county boards, including a stint as the Broad Run District supervisor, appointed to finish the final months of former Supervisor Shawn Williams’ term, who had resigned after his arrest for assault.

One new face, Keith Moody, was appointed unanimously. He is the co-founder and president of government contractor LinkVisum Consulting Group, which in 2011 Inc. Magazine ranked the 193rd-fastest growing private company. He has also worked at other consulting firms like Booz Allen Hamilton, and previously volunteered as a basketball coach in the former Two Ridges Basketball League, now the Ashburn Youth Basketball League.

And Anjiline Sirsikar, another new face, was appointed with five votes, all Democrats. She lists among her experience work on the Flint, MI water crisis on a project sponsored by George Mason University. She works at healthcare consulting and information technology company Cognosante.