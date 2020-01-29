Purcellville Council Pushes Sister City Vote Back 2 Weeks

Two weeks ago, Purcellville Mayor Kwasi Fraser proposed to link Purcellville with the City of Linden in Guyana, his native country. Now, following concern that the partnership might cost the town, the Town Council has decided to take two more weeks to look deeper into the program.

The Town Council Tuesday night opted to table a vote on a Sister City partnership with Linden that would “foster collaboration in the areas of academic exchange, business and economic development, trade, comprehensive planning, governance and faith-based ministries engagement,” according to a staff report. The council is expected to look into the initiative more, amend the resolution and vote on the partnership at its Feb. 11 meeting.

While Fraser has stated that the partnership would create a relationship between him and Linden MayorWaneka Arrindell, and not so much link the Town of Purcellville with the City of Linden, residents and council members have expressed concern that the partnership, whichwould dissolve once Fraser leaves office, might cost taxpayers directly or indirectly.

Although Fraser knew the majority of the Town Council probably would have voted against the initiative on Tuesday, he said he didn’t want to burden the Town Council or staff with another two weeks of discussion on the matter. “I would rather us vote,” he said.

But Councilman Nedim Ogelman said that discussing the initiative further so that the council can get to a ‘yes’ vote on Feb. 11 was worth the time and effort.

“I think that this little bit of resource that we’re putting into this is worth it,” he said. The council spend 45 minutes discussing the initiative Tuesday night and 20 minutes discussing it on Jan. 14.

Vice Mayor Tip Stinnette suggested the town amend the Sister City resolution so that it’s “crystal clear” in establishing that the relationship would not depend on taxpayer money. He said the resolution should read that the Sister City relationship with Linden is “subject to the support from available grants, local businesses and community contributions.”

“I think this language gets us collectively to [a ‘yes’ vote],” he said.

Councilman Chris Bledsoe asked Fraser and the Town Council whether taking the next two weeks to further research the initiative would be best for the Town Council as it heads into budget season and is busy working through a comprehensive plan update that it needs to take action on by March 5.

“This is one more thing we’re throwing into the hopper that I’m not sure where it fits in terms of our priorities,” Bledsoe said.

Fraser defended the Sister City initiative with three arguments on Tuesday.

The first he called the “ancestry.com argument,” in which he said he wasn’t pushing the initiative simply because he’s from Guyana, but that the ties between the U.S. and Guyana date back to WWII, when, Fraser said, Guyanese aluminum was used to produce about two-thirds of all Allied aircraft. “So Linden supported the war effort that led to victory against the Axis powers,” he said.

He labeled his second argument as the “walk and chew argument,” in which he said the initiative is not intended to use staff resources, but that the goal is to run the program through volunteer hours.

Fraser coined his third defense as the “teenage car argument,” in which he said that while there could be future costs to the town, those would be funded by “external relationships.”

“There will be absolutely no funding required from the town,” he said, later noting that Linden would pay for its and Purcellville’s Sister Cities International membership fees because Linden requested the partnership in the first place.

Stinnette said that, according to a Google search he performed, the initiative could cost the town $10,000 to $25,000 in airfare, lodging and per diem.

Councilman Ted Greenly mentioned that the town could still incur indirect costs from staffers pulling documents together. “Down the road … there would be an impact to our town,” he said.

Stinnette echoed that sentiment, pointing out that taxpayer money could be spent indirectly as the town staff discussed the initiative and prepare agenda items.

“Nothing is for free,” he said. “Going forward, you’re talking about a nominal cost.”

When Ogelman asked if any town staffers were aware of town funding committed to the initiative to date, Town Attorney Sally Hankins said there was not.

“Other than the effort that’s gone into this conversation, there’s been no resources expended to my knowledge,” Hankins said. “Nothing’s been spent on this.”

Councilman Ryan Cool stressed that the town did not pay for Fraser’s travel to Guyana in November or any other expenses related to the initiative.

“The books are open folks, ask finance, the books are open,” he said. “If you want to see them, see them. They’re there. … There’s nothing being hidden, at all.”

Stinnette suggested that the town could move ahead with the partnership by creating a nonprofit that works outside the government, perhaps comprised oflocal businesses and other entities. He said that nonprofit, which he called an authorized organizational representative, could act on behalf of the town when handling tasks like seeking grant money and soliciting donations from the community.

“It would not come from the taxpayer coffers nor would it have a direct impact on the staff,” he said. “There is a way to do this so that it is cost neutral for the Town of Purcellville.”

Councilman Joel Grewe suggested that Discover Purcellville could be that nonprofit.

Fraser said there’s already been interest from local businesses in the initiative, noting that he would be meeting with the owner of Catoctin Creek Distillery this week to talk about his desire to introduce his product to the Guyanese market.

pszabo@loudounnow.com