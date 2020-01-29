Randall Extends Appointments Olive Branch to Republicans

County Chairwoman Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) has said that, despite the solid two-thirds Democratic majority on the Board of Supervisors, she will vote to make a third of the board’s advisory committee appointments

Republican nominees.

Appointments to the county’s advisory commissions and committees and other boards are nominally nonpartisan, but Randall said during the last term, the Democrat minority had trouble getting appointments through.

“If there was one thing that I thought didn’t go well last time, it was that the people who were sitting at that time in the minority party, which were three of us, had a very hard time getting our confirmations or nominees through at all,” Randall said. “In fact, when I went back and checked, in four years, if there was a vote, I only got one of my nominees through in four years.”

She said that was Bernard Mustafa, an at-large appointee to the Economic Development Authority, who now serves as its vice chairman. Randall nominated him to his first term on the authority in 2016. He was competing with another Democrat’s nomination, Alfonso Nevarez, nominated by Supervisor Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling).

Many appointments are district appointments, but nonetheless require a majority vote from the full board. For at-large appointments, when more nominations are made than there are seats open, supervisors vote on who to nominate and confirm. Such contests are relatively rare.

“I have decided that going forward, at least one-third of all the people that I vote for will be nominees from people that my Republican colleagues put forward,” Randall said. “At my installation, I looked at Mr. [Caleb A.] Kershner (R-Catoctin) and I said to him, your voice matters and I want to hear our voice. Well, those nominees are basically an extension of their voices, so if now the majority party stops the minority party’s people from going through, you stop their voices.”

With Randall and three Republicans behind them, those nominees will need to garner one more Democrat vote to win a five-vote majority necessary to be appointed.

“I just think it’s the right thing to do, and quite frankly not a single one of us won a vote by 100 percent of all voters, not a single one of us, which means that all the constituents have to be heard, and their voice is the voice of the supervisors put forward,” Randall said.

Randall deferred confirming any new appointments until the board’s next meeting Feb. 4, except for the Loudoun Water Board of Directors.