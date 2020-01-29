School Board Removes Deadline from Equity Committee’s Work

The community committee formed by the School Board to recommend policy changes and programs to better promote equity throughout Loudoun County Public Schools is officially off the clock.

The board voted unanimously Tuesday night to convert the Ad Hoc Committee on Equity to a “select committee.” That mean the 26-member panel is no longer facing a deadline to complete its work.

When the School Board created the Equity Committee last February, it set a December deadline for the panel to complete its recommendations. The debate over whether the committee should remain a permanent entity began in the fall. The outgoing School Boardagreed to extend the panel through June 2020, but left the question of whether to make it a permanent committee to the next board.

It has been clear since the new board took office Jan. 1 that the eight freshman members favored giving the panel more permanent standing. A move to forgo typical procedural protocols and vote on the issue—then presented as an information item on its agenda—at its first meeting Jan. 14 failed to gain majority approval. However, the change was approved with an 8-0-1 vote when it appeared as an action item Tuesday. Jeff Morse (Dulles) was absent from the meeting.

Board members emphasized that the change doesn’t change the status of the panel—it was not added as a standing committee of the School Board, for example. However, the move was designed to allow the committee to develop its recommendations at its own pace.

It is not planned to be a permanent committee. The School Board would be expected to vote to disband the panel when it is determined its work is complete.

The Equity Committee meets monthly. The next meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at the School Administration Building in Broadlands.