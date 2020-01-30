HeroHomes Plans Feb. 8 Casino Night

Purcellville-based HeroHomes is again teaming up with the Washington Redskins Alumni Association for its annual Casino Night.

The Feb. 8 black-tie optional event at the Shadow Creek events center is a major fundraiser for the nonprofit, which builds homes for veterans who became disabled while preserving freedom and democracy for others. Since 2016, the organization, with the support of many area businesses and individual donors, has built three homes in western Loudoun for wounded veterans.

Tickets are $150 per person or $250 per couple and include$200 funny money for casino games, heavy hors d’oeuvres, open bar and raffle tickets.

To purchase tickets and additional details, go to herohomes-105199.square.site.