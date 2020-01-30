Middleburg Academy Earns Female Diversity Award

Middleburg Academy has earned the College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for achieving high female representation in AP Computer Science A.

Out of the 20,000 institutions that offer AP courses, 818 achieved that result during the 2018-2019 school year. That was nearly 20 percent more than the 685 schools recognized the previous year. In 2019, Middleburg Academy was one of 143 schools recognized in the category of AP Computer Science A. An additional 36 schools received the award for both CSA and CSP.

“Our embrace of a STEAM approach that strengthened our students’ access to and appreciation of the creative and collaborative forces in computer coding speaks for itself. We are especially happy with how our female students have led the way,” stated Head of School Colley Bell. “As educators, we understand how the thoughtful implementation of our STEAM educational outlook, conjoined with our Classical studies, will play a critical role in our students’ professional and personal fulfillment well into the 21st century.”

AP Computer Science A students learn to design and implement computer programs that solve problems relevant to today’s society. The number of female AP CSA exam-takers has grown steadily, up nearly 60 percent in five years. Overall AP computer science course participation has increased 184 percent since 2016. The number of female, rural, and underrepresented minority students taking AP computer science exams has more than doubled in three years.