The Global Local Signs on as Spirit Sponsor

The Washington Spirit and The Global Local have entered a sponsorship deal that will run through the 2020 NWSL season. As part of the sponsorship, The Global Local will have a presence at the Spirit’s four games at Segra Field near Leesburg.

A women-owned company, The Global Local was founded by Tyra Flynn in 2018 with the purpose of showcasing Loudoun County craftsmen in addition to an array of globally sourced products.

Flynn plans to donate 10 percent of profits from her Segra events to nonprofit soccer organizations, with the goal of encouraging young girls and women to aspire in their pursuits in the sport.

