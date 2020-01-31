Fitness Studios Raise Money to Aid Australian Bushfire Victims

Patrons at F45 Training Ashburn and F45 Training Tysons contributed $905 to support victims of the Australian bushfires. Hillcrest Health, the operating company of the two studios, has matched contributions for a total donation amount of $1,810 to the Australian Red Cross, WWF Australia and WIRES Wildlife Rescue.

The F45 training centers last week hostedspecial Heroes Hollywood workouts in studios around the globe with the goal to raise $150,000. So far, the F45 Bushfire Appeal Go Fund Me page has raised more than $400,000.

“Australia needs us right now and we all want to help–that’s what makes F45 a family,” stated Jeffrey Harnois, Hillcrest Health CEO. “We want to do our bit as a community to raise funds for this crisis and to recognize the volunteers and firefighters who have been working relentlessly. Thank you to all of our members for your donations. It’s small acts of kindness like these that make the biggest impact.”

Additional donations may be made through the F45 Bushfire Appeal GoFundMe page.