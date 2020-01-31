Foxcroft Students, Teachers Elected to Cum Laude Society

Three seniors, five juniors, and two faculty members have been elected to the Foxcroft School Chapter of the Cum Laude Society. They join five seniors who were named to the national high school scholastic honor society a year ago as juniors.

Seniors Shea Hogan, Joy Wu, and Cassie Zhang were elected to Cum Laude, which is modeled on the collegiate Phi Beta Kappa. In addition, Betsy Altenburger, Moni Corona Perera, Julia Clark, Scarlett Dong, and Eunice Yang were selected during their junior year. STEM teacher and Wellness Education Coordinator Meghen Tuttle and English teacher Anne Burridge were also elected to the Society to honor their dedication to scholarship, teaching, and the love of learning.

Current seniors who were inducted last year include Kenzie Green, Tam Le, Nell Nicastro, Mimi Suh, and Maya Yuan.

A formal induction ceremony will be held during Foxcroft’s annual awards assembly in May.