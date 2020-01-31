Lucketts Ruritan Awards Youth Development Grants

The Lucketts Ruritan Club last week awarded three Youth Development Grants totaling $3,620 for projects and programs that benefit youth living in the village.

The Lucketts Elementary School Parent Liaison Office received a $1,620 grant to fund evening childcare services for parents attending the school’s Beginning English as a Second Language program. The Loudoun Literacy Council is providing an ESL instructor and class materials to support this project.

The Lucketts Elementary PTA received a grant of $1,500 to install Sensory Pathways at the school to help students improve their sequencing and focusing skills aiding their overall performance in the classroom.

Phillip Thresher, a member of Boy Scout Troop 1910, received $500 to purchase plants and materials to construct a flowerbed at the Lucketts Community Center entrance as part of an Eagle Scout project.

“The goal of our Club’s Youth Development Grant Program is to provide funding for local projects that support Lucketts youth. We received close to $25,000 in requests in this first grant cycle from local individuals and organizations,” said Lucketts Ruritan President Adolfo Menendez. He said the club received nearly $25,000 in grant requests during the first round of grant review.

The next period for submitting applications began the second week of January and closes March 27. Complete information, eligibility guidelines and an application form can be found at luckettsruritan.org/scholarship.