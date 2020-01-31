Safe Stolen from Purcellville’s Casa Tequila Restaurant

Twice in an 11-hour span this week, burglars stole safes from Loudoun restaurants.

According to a statement from the Town of Purcellville, someone broke into the Casa Tequila Bar & Grill in the Main Street Station shopping center and stole a small safe sometime between 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27 and 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28. The safe reportedly contained cash from the office.

According to Police Chief Cynthia McAlister, the police department obtained a video from the restaurant showing two people in hoodies, both of which can’t be seen too well.

That same night/morning, burglars stole a large safe from the Dog Money Restaurant & Brewery in Leesburg, sometime between 10 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to Leesburg Police. Co-owners Dean Lake and Tim Regan said the safe contained very little money.

According to a Jan. 31 statement from the Purcellville Police Department, officers have increased their foot patrols and building checks, especially in the evening hours and around business locations. McAlister said those checks act as both a crime deterrent and an eye-opener for business owners, who sometimes accidentally leave their doors unlocked.

“We really want to make sure people are aware,” she said.

Purcellville Police are sharing information with Leesburg Police as both departments conduct their investigations.

The Purcellville Police Department is reminding businesses, churches and other organizations to review their building security measures and to ensure that valuable items are secured in a safe bolted to the floor, among other precautions.

McAlister said the Casa Tequila burglary is notable because the town had no burglaries in 2019.