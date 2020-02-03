6 Ashburn Sales Clerks Charged After Vape Sales Investigation

A special underage vaping operation conducted by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office on Friday night resulted in charges against six clerks who allegedly sold JUUL pods to customers under the age of 21.

The clerks were issued summons for violating a Virginia law that took effect in July to prohibit the purchase, possession, and sale of tobacco products, nicotine vapor products, and alternative nicotine products to individuals under 21 years of age.

As part of the Jan. 31 operation, investigators visited 33 retail locations in the Ashburn Station area. Eleven of the locations recently stopped selling vape products. Nine locations had installed scanners for driver’s licenses that are required to complete the purchase of tobacco/vape products and alcohol. The scanners invalidate the sale if the license has a birthdate indicating the buyer is under 21.

Clerks at six of the 13 remaining businesses were charged with selling the products to underage buyers.

“The operation sends a clear message to shop owners to take the appropriate steps to ensure tobacco, vape and alcohol products are not making it into the wrong hands. It’s the law,” stated Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman.

The enforcement operation builds on a number of other Sheriff’s Office vape-based initiatives. Last year, the agency launched a vaping educational campaign to warn parents and teenagers about the potential dangers of vaping. Also, concerns about vaping devices is included in the D.A.R.E. programs at both the elementary and middle school level. The agency also offers educational forums on vaping in coordination with Loudoun County Public Schools and has produced an informational video for students and parents.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the clerks charged with the illegal vape sales worked at Nash Vapes and Cigars at Creek View Plaza, Tobacco Hut-Vape & CBD in the Ashbrook Commons Plaza, the Exxon station on Ryan Center Way, Tobacco Hut & Vape Village in the Broadlands Center Plaza, the Shell station at Ice Rink Plaza, and the Exxon station at Flagstaff Plaza.