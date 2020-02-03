Letter: Randy Cook, Leesburg

Editor: Hospice care has been shown to improve quality of life for patients and caregivers, but some people avoid it due to fear or misconceptions—and they shouldn’t.

I volunteer for a nonprofit that helps people here in Leesburg get the care they need when faced with serious illness, allowing families to be together in a familiar environment so they can focus on what’s important.

Serving 7,000 families per year, Capital Caring Health is the largest non-profit provider of hospice services in the Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC area, and also offers a range of services that ensure dignified, independent aging. Their experts explain what care is available to people and families dealing with cancer, congestive heart failure, COPD, Alzheimer’s and more.

Learn more by visiting capitalcaring.org or calling the 24-Hour Care Line at 800-869-2136.

Randy Cook, Leesburg