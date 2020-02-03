Milan Announces Purcellville Town Council Run; 4 Now on Ballot

While no active Purcellville Town Council members have announced their bids for re-election this year, four residents have been quick to jump into the mix.

On Monday, Stanley J. “Stan” Milan, Sr. became the third resident to announce a run for a spot on the Town Council the May 5 town elections, behind seven-year resident Mary Lynn Hickey and nine-year resident Erin Rayner. Purcellville native Beverly Chiasson has also announced her run for mayor.

According to his campaign announcement, Milan is focused on using sound judgement based on facts and what residents want, and has a track record of balanced reasoning in the face of tough decisions. He stated that he thinks Purcellville needs his voice on the Town Council and will benefit from the wisdom he has gained throughout the years.

“I am running to maintain our small-town atmosphere and charm, which is why I moved here with my family. I am committed to slow growth, transparent government and finding innovative solutions for Purcellville,” Milan stated. “My primary message to [residents] is that I will keep my campaign promises.”

Milan served in the U.S. Navy in the 1980s and ‘90s, and from 1990-1993 as a first-class missile technician aboard the U.S.S. Alaska acting as a leading petty officer and first lieutenant. He also served as a career counselor and command financial counselor to his Naval peers.

After two decades of military service, Milan became a reserve deputy sheriff in Kitsap County, WA, and as a sheriff’s reserve officer in Fairfax County. According to his announcement, it was through those positions that he learned resiliency and to problem solve while collaborating with his peers.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in occupational education from Southern Illinois University.

Milan studies yoga and is a fifth-degree master black belt in Hapkido and a fourth-degree black belt in Taekwondo. He has taught self-defense classes at Loudoun Valley Yoga and is an instructor at a DoJang, a Taekwondo training hall, in Herndon.

Milan is the father of six grown children and lives with his wife, Jona, in Purcellville’s Old Dominion neighborhood.

Mayor Kwasi Fraser and Councilmen Chris Bledsoe, Ryan Cool and Nedim Ogelman have not yet said whether they will seek re-election this year.

In the four other Loudoun towns that will be a part of this year’s election—which areHamilton, Lovettsville, Middleburg and Round Hill—Middleburg Mayor Bridge Littleton, Middleburg Councilmen Kevin Daly and Philip Miller and Lovettsville Councilman Mike Dunlap are the only ones to have filed their candidacy paperwork to run for re-election so far.

The deadline to file candidacy paperwork in the May 5 election is 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3.

pszabo@loudounnow.com