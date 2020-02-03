Report of Gunfire Sparks Caution at Tuscarora High School

Tuscarora High School was briefly placed on a secure status today after a report that gunfire was heard in the area.

According to the Leesburg Police Department, at approximately 11:56 a.m. Monday, the school resource officer was alerted to the report and coordinated with other town police officers and school administratorsto secure the school while thearea was searched.

Nothing suspicious was found, but officers will continue to monitor the area throughout the school day.