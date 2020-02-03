Supplemental Real Estate, Property Taxes Due Wednesday

Payments for supplemental real estate and personal property taxes are due Wednesday.

Payments postmarked after Feb. 5 will incur a 10 percent penalty, and additional interest at the rate of 10 percent per year will be assessed. The due date will not be extended for bills where assessment questions have been filed with the Board of Equalization.

Payments can be made using electronic check or credit card, with a free for card transactions.

Taxes can be paid online atloudounportal.com/taxes, through the Link2Loudoun mobile app, in person at one of two Treasurer’s Office locations, over the phone, or by mail to County of Loudoun, PO Box 1000, Leesburg, Virginia 20177-1000. Payment can be made over the phone by calling 1-800-269-5971. Pay in-person in first floor of the Loudoun County government center 1 Harrison St. SE in Leesburg, or at21641 Ridgetop Circle, Suite 104 in Sterling.

For questions, call Loudoun County Treasurer’s Office at 703-777-0280 or emailtaxes@loudoun.gov.