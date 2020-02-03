Two Arcola-Area Roads to Get Name Changes

Sections of Evergreen Mills Road and Shreveport Drive are getting name changes as the county works to realign Evergreen Mills and accommodate heavy traffic.

Beginning Feb. 27, the southern section of Evergreen Mills Road, between the recently reconfigured intersection Strickland Drive and Loudoun County Parkway, will be known as Arcola Mills Drive. Shreveport Drive is being renamed Evergreen Mills Road.

New signs are scheduled to go up the same day. In case of inclement weather, the signs will be installed March 5.

The changes reflect a new route for Evergreen Mills Road and are intended to make navigation easier for the estimated 20,000 vehicles a day on the road and to shift heavy through traffic away from three-legged intersection of two-lane roads in Arcola.

The county will send letters to the owners of 97 affected parcels, 40 of whom will see their addresses change. They were first notified of the planned road realignments in the spring of 2019 and were invited to help pick a new name for the section of Evergreen Mills Road through Arcola.

A map of the road name changes is available from the county’s Office of Mapping and Geographic Information at theEvergreen Mills Road/Shreveport Drive interactive map.

Questions about the new names and addresses can be directed to the Loudoun County Office of Mapping and Geographic Information at 703-771-5778 ormapping@loudoun.gov.