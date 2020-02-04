3 Executives Join JK Community Farm Board

Three new members have joined the board of directors of JK Community Farm.

The nonprofit operates a 150-acre farm south of Purcellville that grows crops and raises livestock to donate to charities. In 2019, the farm, with the support of more than 3,000 volunteers, donated 114,141 pounds of food that was distributed by Loudoun Hunger Relief, Food for Others and Arlington Food Assistance Center.

For 2020, the farm expects to donate 135,000 pounds of food—108,000 meals—and expand donations into Washington, DC through a partnership with Community Foodworks. The Farm team is also starting an herb program, growing in an additional high tunnel, focusing on food and nutrition education programs, and transforming its barn into an education center, food prep and teaching kitchen.

The new board members are David Joubran, co-founder, president, and CEO of Acumen Solutions; Brad Nicklin, a Baker Tilly audit partner and East region real estate and construction practice leader; and Denis MacFarlane, the founder and CEO of Infinitive. They join Farm Board Chairman Chuck Kuhn, CEO of JK Moving; Secretary Tina Buckley, JK Moving Executive Assistant; Treasurer Harry Ross, CPA Ross and Associates; and Farm Executive Director Samantha Kuhn on the board.

“We are excited to have amazing representation from the business community on the JK Community Farm board. Having a strong board is critical to meeting the needs of our community and achieving our mission to combat hunger,” Samantha Kuhn stated.

Learn more about the program at jkcommunityfarm.org.