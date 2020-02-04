Malfunctioning HVAC System Blamed in Leesburg House Fire

A family of three was displaced following a fire in their Potomac Station home Monday night.

At approximately 11:15 p.m. Feb. 3, fire and rescue units from Lansdowne, Leesburg, Ashburn, Kincora, Moorefield and Fairfax County responded to the report of a fire in a single-family home. Dispatchers were alerted by several 911 calls from neighbors.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a working fire at the home in the 43000 Block of Rocky Ridge Court. Crews were able to quickly confirm that all occupants were safely out of the home. The fire was mostly contained to the attic of the home. There were no reported injuries to citizens or first responders.

The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire to be a mechanical failure of the HVAC system located in the attic. Damages were estimated at $350,000.

System Chief Keith Johnson emphasized that the home was equipped with working smoke alarms that alerted the occupants to the danger.

“This incident is a prime example of the benefits of having working smoke alarms and a home escape plan,” he said. “To make an escape plan, draw a map of your home and show two ways out of each room, remembering a window may be the second way out. Pick out a meeting place where you and your family will meet and practice the escape plan with your entire family twice a year.”

To learn more about fire prevention activities and education in Loudoun County, visithttp://www.loudoun.gov/firemarshalor call 703-737-8600.