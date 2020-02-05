James G. Rector, 71, of Frederick, MD, and formerly Paeonian Springs, died Feb. 3 at his home.

He is survived by his daughter, Cassandra L. Marcellus of Centreville; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Alfred L. Rector of Hagerstown, MD; and sister, Lillian C. Smith of Martinsburg, WV.

A viewing and visitation will be held on Saturday Feb. 8, from 11 a.m. until the funeral at noon at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Lincoln. Interment will be at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Lyles Funeral Service