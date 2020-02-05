Loudoun Youth Leadership Program Applications Open

Applications are being accepted for Loudoun Youth Inc.’s 2020 Loudoun Youth Leadership Program. The deadline is March 4.

The program is a week long and isdesigned to introduce youth to leadership conceptsand to provide exposure and interaction with local business, government and community leaders. The program is open to all high school students, public or private, who live in Loudoun County. The class is limited to 28 members per week. The program sessions will be held July 6-10 and July 27-31.

Participants willspend time learning leadership skills, observing leadership in action with business and civic leaders, as well as taking part in hands-on team building experiences. Past sessions have included site visits to a cross-section of cultural, business, government, agriculture and technology sites in the county; team building experiences; and workshops on exploring leadership skills, communication styles and high-performance teams.

“The Loudoun Youth Leadership Program gives participants a broad range of experiences and exercises, providing them with the skills they need to become future leaders in our community. Youth who complete this program will learn how to navigate situations outside of their comfort zone and gain confidence in leadership. Even students who think they have it all figured out will learn new things,” stated Loudoun Youth Executive Director Steve Wolfson. “Drawing from all types of learning styles, the program exposes youth to situations involving teamwork and leadership, as well as gives them the tools to get involved and make a difference. Everything they learn in this one-week program will empower them as they make decisions about their future.”

Applications and program information can be found atloudounyouth.org.Tuition is $495/student. Financial aid is available to qualifying students.