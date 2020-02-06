No Date, No Problem: Singles Celebrated with Anti-Valentine’s Day Events

Valentine’s Day in the burbs—what can we say? Your favorite restaurants are booked with smug couples and your newsfeed is awash with mushy sentiments. But this year, anti-Valentine’s events are trending in Loudoun. So, if you’re single, bitter, brokenhearted, hopeful or just can’t be bothered with romance, you can head out for a fun Friday night on Feb. 14 and not feel weird.

Randy Krukles, a manager at Belly Love Brewing Company in Purcellville, is the creative geniusbehind the brewery’s first ever Fook Love anti-Valentine’s party. Krukles was inspired by Belly Love’s popularMy Bitter X IPA (the brainchild of owner/head brewer Tolga Baki) and a desire to get out the message that it’s OK to be single in Loudoun.

“We wanted to do something all inclusive not just geared toward couples,” Krukles said. “Let’s face it: there are a bunch of people who are single and they should be able to have fun on Valentine’s Day.”

