Hearings on Youth Soccer Club Embezzlement Delayed

An Aldie couple charged with embezzling more than $50,000 from a Loudoun youth soccer club will take the next two months to prepare their case before it goes before a judge.

A Loudoun District Court judge on Friday agreed to continue the case against Jeffrey and Berkeley Kern, who are charged with felony embezzlement—five counts for Jeffrey and two counts for Berkeley. A preliminary hearing, originally scheduled for Monday, has been continued until March 31.

On Dec. 19, the couple surrendered to authorities and were charged and arrested. They were released on bond. Jeffrey, 40, worked as a travel team coach with the Old Dominion Football Club. Berkeley, 46, volunteered with the club and was an authorized user of one of its accounts. When the club discovered irregularities in its accounts, the Sheriff’s Office’s Financial Crimes Unit conducted an investigation and determined the couple had used club accounts for personal use on multiple occasions between 2015 and December 2018.

If a judge finds enough evidence against the couple in the preliminary hearing, the case will be sent to a grand jury for review. If indicted, the case will move to Circuit Court for trial. If convicted, the Kerns could each spend anywhere from 1-20 years in prison for each count of felony embezzlement.