LCSO: Speeding Car Crashes, Burns on Rt. 15

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning Rt. 15 crash that left the driver seriously injured.

According to the report, a deputy was conducting enforcement north of Leesburg shortly after 1 a.m. Feb. 7 when a northbound SUV passed at a high speed. The deputy initiated a traffic stop but lost sight of the vehicle. The deputy continued on Rt. 15 and found that the vehicle had crashed into a utility pole near Montresor Road, causing the vehicle to catch fire. The deputy used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries described as life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to law enforcement is asked to contact Investigator S. Allen at 703-777-1021.