Storm Leaves Heavy Damage in Leesburg

The line of storms that moved through the area this morning caused significant damage in northeast Leesburg.

As the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the area just before 8 a.m., strong winds cut a swath through the Woodburn, Exeter and Potomac Crossing neighborhoods pushing over numerous trees, ripping siding from homes and flinging limbs and branches.

At one home on Lounsbury Court, the winds ripped off the front porch. In most cases, the large toppled trees fell beside—rather than on top of—homes, avoiding more catastrophic damage.

Town Public Works crews, fire and rescue personnel and insurance company representatives were widely deployed in the area to assess the damage and start the cleanup.

Mayor Kelly Burk said she was thankful there were no injuries and urged residents to report obstructions to roadways or damage on public property or rights of way to Town Hall to ensure the town staff is aware of the issues and can schedule repairs or cleanup.

The town’s Olde Izaak Walton Park is closed until further notice as crews work to clear downed trees and repair power lines.

Also, the town will help residents with the tree cleanup by waiving limitations on the size and amount of brush collected along curbsides this week. Crews will begin picking up storm-related brush on Saturday and continue with the special program through Feb. 14.

The National Weather Service is reviewing data to determine whether a tornado touched down in town.