Weather Service Confirms Leesburg Tornado

The National Weather Servicehas confirmed the damaging storm that cut through Leesburg this morning was EF-Otornado.

According to the agency, thetornadohad an estimated maximum wind speed of 85 mph as it cut a 3.3-mile path from the Greenway Farm neighborhood northeast through Potomac Crossing. The tornado had a maximum width of 250 yards.

The tornado passed through town from 7:20 to 7:23 a.m. Feb. 7.

An EF-0 tornadois the weakest tornadoon the Enhanced Fujita Scale, with wind speeds between 65 and 85 mph.