Letter: Chris Stevenson, Purcellville

Editor: Finally, a new chapter can be added to John F. Kennedy’s “Profiles in Courage”: Senator Mitt Romney’s vote as the lone Republican to convict the president on one of the House impeachment articles.

Gratefully, then, America remains a place for our children where right makes might and breathtaking political immorality is condemned and declared ruinous to this cherished experiment in self-government, by national leaders of both political parties.

Chris Stevenson, Purcellville