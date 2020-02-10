Armed Robber Hits Sterling Store

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the armed robbery of the High-Up Food Mart located in the Sterling Park Mall.

Around 1 p.m. this afternoon deputies responded to the 400 block of Enterprise Street for reports of a male suspect who brandished a firearm and took an undisclosed amount of money from the register before fleeing the store. There were no injuries sustained during the incident.

The suspect was described as being a white, possibly Hispanic male, and had his face concealed with a mask and sunglasses. He was wearing a dark gray hooded jacket with the hood pulled up and was said to be approximately 5’7” tall. (Suspect Image Attached)

LCSO Deputies established a perimeter and searched the area but did not locate the suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective T. Rodriguez of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 703-777-0475. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Loudoun Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app. The Loudoun Sheriff app is available on the iTunes App Store and Google Play.