Fourth Grader Launches ‘More Than Peach’ Project

Bellen Woodard, a Loudoun County fourth grader, is working to highlight an important diversity issue through The More Than Peach Project.

The project came about after she was frequently asked by classmate to pass them the “skin-color” crayon, which everyone including her knew was peach.She was the only black girl in her class and grade. After a conversation with her mother, she began answering “Which color would you like … because it could be many?”Soon peach was no longer the presumed choice for skin color in her class.

The More than Peach Project is now sponsored the Loudoun Diversity Council and other organizations in their efforts to promote equity.

Crayola also recently supported the project by sending items from its multicultural line thatBellendonates to other students.One of her first efforts was donate art supply packets to 180 students at Evergreen Mill Elementary. Her goal is to distribute multicultural crayons to every elementary classroom and colored pencils in every middle school art class.

Learn more at morethanpeach.com.