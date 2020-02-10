Letter: Kathy and Francis Ashland, Lovettsville

Editor: Our family lives in Northern Loudoun County, just outside the Lovettsville town limits. We strongly disagree with the recent vote by the Lovettsville Town Council to promote second amendment rights, and in essence, to oppose common sense gun legislation currently being proposed by the state legislature.

We are declaring our intention to show our displeasure by boycotting Lovettsville businesses. We will no longer spend our money in a place in such opposition to the safety of local families. No more Friday night take out from Andy’s, no more stopping to fill up the tank at the 7-Eleven, and no more meeting up with friends at Backstreet Coffee.

We hope the Town Council will rethink its vote as people like us choose not to visit your town.We hope others will join us in using the power of our economic choices to take a stand against the idea that gun rights supersede our right to live in safer communities.

We will increasingly be taking our business to places that oppose strengthening the Second Amendment in opposition to furthering our safety.

We applaud the Loudoun County supervisors’ recent vote to oppose further Second Amendment support.

Please join us in a continued civil conversation. Be brave and vocal in support of reasonable proposals foruniversal background checks and banning assault weapons in our neighborhoods. Use the power of your purse to tell our community leaders we are strong in our resolve to raise our families without the threat of increasing gun violence.

Kathy and Francis Ashland, Lovettsville