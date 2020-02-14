2 Charged After Early Morning Altercation in Sterling

One person was hospitalized and two others were jailed following an altercation outside a Potomac Run Plaza restaurant early Friday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the shopping center parking lot at 1:20 a.m. Feb. 14. A suspect was said to have struck a victim with his vehicle and then fled the scene. Another suspect fled the area on foot.

The victim sustained injuries described as serious but not life-threatening.

Deputies located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Deputies also located the second suspect. Both were found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Yasser M. Al-Musawi, 23, of Ashburn, was charged with malicious wounding, assault and battery, and hit and run. He was held without bond at the Adult Detention Center. Steven Hernandez-Ayala, 23, of Sterling, was charged with public intoxication and was held at jail.