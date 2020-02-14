Garden Club Plans Fundraising Square Dance

The Leesburg Garden Club is planning a March 29 BBQ and Do-Si-Do fundraiser with the support of nationally known traditional American folk musician and dance caller Slim Harrison.

Harrison, who will be joined by Tom Jolin, has performed at schools, festivals, hoedowns and throwdowns all over North America and around the world during the past 40 years. In addition to a night of dancing, the event will feature dinner by Smokin’ Willy BBQ.

Proceeds will be used to further the mission of the Leesburg Garden Club, with the mission to promote active interest in gardening and to assist in the protection and development of the natural beauties of the state.

The event will be held at the Riverside on the Potomac events center near Lucketts. The cost is $75 per person. Register by March 27 by going to leesburggardenclub.org.