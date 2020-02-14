Gas Leak Closes Rt. 7 Near Cascades for Rush Hour

A gas leak has caused closures and detours on Rt.7 near the intersection with Cascades Parkway.

Loudoun County Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Laura Rinehart said that a construction crew hit a gas line on Rt. 7, causing road closures and evacuations of some nearby commercial buildings.

According to Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Collin Whittington, Washington Gas crews are having to dig into the pavement of Rt. 7 to repair the line, and Rt. 7 is expected to be closed for an extended period of time as the evening rush hour arrives.

The latest estimate is that the road may reopen at 7 p.m.

According to the office of Supervisor Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling), Rt. 7 eastbound is shut down at Cascades Parkway, with detours onto Rt. 28 and alternate routes for anything east of Cascades. Cascades Parkway turns onto Rt. 7 east are also closed.

Rt. 7 eastbound turns onto to southbound Potomac View Road and Bartholomew Drive are also closed. Potomac View Road northbound is closed between Benedict Drive and South Cottage Road. Bartholomew Drive is closed at Rt. 7.

The westbound lanes of Rt. 7 are open to traffic.

Residents of Cascades Village can go to the Sheriff’s Office’s Eastern Loudoun Station at 46620 E. Frederick Dr. for escort to their homes.